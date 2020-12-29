Gurugram: Bizman arrested for Rs 22.74 Cr tax evasion

Gurugram , Dec 29 : A joint team of the Central GST (CGST) commissionerate Gurugram and Delhi has arrested a businessman here for evading taxes worth Rs 22.74 crore.

The accused was produced before a court in Delhi and then sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday, the official said.

The officials said that further investigation in the matter is in progress and more people involved in the case will be arrested soon.

More than Rs 90 lakh and several documents related with the firm and office have been recovered from the residence of the accused.

According to the GST officials, the salutes of CGST were involved in the investigation of this case for several days.

Principal Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax Department Chaul Baranwal said that they have arrested Rajesh Kumar Gupta of Gurugram, who owns a firm named, Deepchand Rajesh Kumar on Pataudi Road.

Along with this firm, he also does a big business of Gutka tobacco besides bidi cigarettes.

Gupta also owned an agency with several prominent companies of bidi and cigarettes, the official said.

Baranwal said, “We have received information about the tax evasion through this firm. Based on the inputs, separate teams were formed and investigations were being done for several days. Gupta’s firm was also raided a week ago”.

The official said that Gupta had issued input tax credit of Rs 22.74 crore. Along with this, invoices worth Rs 26.11 crore were released to various firms. The invoices have been issued to firms from 13 different states but the goods have not been sent to those firms. The accused had issued an invoice without sending the goods to evade GST.

“More scam is also likely to come out in this case. During the investigation, the accused has also voluntarily deposited one crore 25 lakh rupees from tax debtors,” the officer added.

