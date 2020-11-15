Gurugram fire dept gets 28 calls on Diwali

Gurugram, Nov 15 : The Gurugram fire department has received 28 fire calls on Diwali, however no casualties were reported in any of the incidents, said a senior official on Sunday.

Nearly 28 fire calls were received during the peak hours from Saturday 6 pm to 4:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“We had received nearly 28 fire calls across the district during Diwali celebrations. A number of calls received by the fire department included 10 from Bhim Nagar, seven from Sector-29, six from Sector-37 Industrial Area, one each from IMT Manesar Industrial Area, Udyog Vihar Industrial Area and Pataudi Area,” said Satyawan Samriwal, district fire official.

The official informed that in Diwali fire incidents, one school bus and three cars parked at Sector-67 were gutted.

“In view of Diwali celebrations we were prepared to tackle any incident. Soon after we received the fire calls from across the district we immediately pressed our fire tenders into service and it took only 15 to 20 minutes to douse the flames,” Samriwal added.

On Diwali in 2019, the Gurugram fire department had received nearly 50 calls, he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.