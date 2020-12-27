Gurugram police files FIR against Faridabad cops in suicide case

Gurugram, Dec 27 : In a suicide case of a 22-year-old woman, the Gurugram police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against four policemen, including a sub-inspector of the Faridabad police.

The suicide took place on Saturday in Gurugram’s Rajendra Park area and the police on the same day registered a case of abetment of suicide and other relevant sections of the IPC against four policemen, including Sub-Inspector Rajesh of the Cyber Crime police station Sector-19 of the Faridabad police.

Rajender Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the Rajendra Park police station, confirmed the development.

“An investigation in the matter is on. The culprits will be arrested after an investigation,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been handed over to her family after an autopsy on Sunday.

Sandeep, the complainant in this case said, “An FIR has been registered against the policemen. We are seeking a stern action against them”.

“Around 10 policemen on Friday were at the victim’s house. They thrashed and abused the entire family, including the deceased,” Sandeep alleged.

On Saturday, the woman allegedly committed suicide. The victim’s family filed a complaint against the Faridabad police alleging the thrashing and abuse.

Spokesperson of the Faridabad police, Sube Singh did admit that a raid was conducted. He said, “The cyber crime police station team of the Faridabad police conducted a raid in a house located at Rajendra Park area in Gurugram on Friday night around 11.30 p.m. while looking for an accused identified as Shankar.

“Shankar was involved in a cheating case of Rs six lakh and had also helped his accomplice in escaping from the custody of the Faridabad police in Gurugram on Friday.

“A separate case was registered against him in this matter. Shankar was in touch with his family members via whatsapp calls,” said Sube Singh.

He said, “If the Gurugram police have registered a case against the Faridabad police personnel in connection with suicide case, we will go through the technical aspects of the FIR registered in Gurugram. We will check the involvement of the police personnel in the matter.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.