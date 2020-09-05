Gurugram reports 229 new Covid cases; tally mounts to 12,750

Gurugram, Sep 4 : Health officials in Gurugram on Friday reported 229 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,750.

The district has so far reported 135 fatalities.

According to officials, the total number of active cases in the district stands at 1,372. On Friday, 122 more people were discharged , taking the total number of recoveries to 11,243.

As per the data of the health department, Covid-19 infection has increased in the last one week. Around 125 cases were reported on August 30, 113 on August 31, 196 on September 1, 184 on September 2 and 224 on September 3.

On August 21, the district recorded over 100 fresh cases for the first time in 21 days. Since then, in the last six days between August 30 and September 4, over 1,074 people have tested positive.

The officials said the reason behind the rise in cases is the flouting of Covid-19 norms.

“Number of cases are increasing across the country and, in such a situation, people need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules. The people must understand the seriousness of the Covid-19 disease,” said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

Meanwhile, coronavirus test rates in Haryana have been fixed at Rs 1,600, down from the earlier Rs 2,400.

According to health officials, all arrangements, be it isolation facilities or sample testing and admission of severely infected patients have been made. No corona infected patient will have difficulty in getting treatment, they added.

Claiming medical preparedness to tackle the present Covid-19 situation in Gurugram, Yadav said that a provision of about 4,500 beds and 350 ventilators in both private and government hospitals has been made.

Apart from these, another 1,000 beds are being arranged, so there will be no shortage of treatment facilities for the Covid-19 patients in the district, he added.

Source: IANS

