Gurugram: Right-wing groups block namaz site by parking vehicles, cite Bipin Rawat’s death

In yet another instance of interrupting namaz, locals and Hindu right wing groups from Gurugram have occupied the site outside sector 37 police station, where namaz is offered.

The miscreants parked their vehicles and claimed that they were mourning the recent demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other personnel who died in the crash. However, there is no proof of mourning or even a hint of solemnity. Instead, the videos doing the rounds on social media bare proof to how the sole intention of the mob seems to be to hinder Friday prayers.

A “protestor” dressed in saffron and white flailing his arms lets out a cry, “Ek hi naara ek hi naam” (Only one slogan, one name”) to which the mob responds “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram” (Hail Lord Ram).

Gurgaon: Locals and right wing groups have occupied the site outside sector 37 police station, where namaz is offered, and parked their cars and trucks there. They claim they have gathered here to mourn the demise of CDS and other defence personnel, who were killed in a crash. pic.twitter.com/1qqL7swy4y — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) December 10, 2021

In a separate video, the same protestor shouts out “Mulla ka na Qazi ka” to hint at how India is not for Muslims.

Groups saying they will not allow namaz to be offered at the site. pic.twitter.com/fwOPW4rPo6 — Pavneet Singh Chadha 🚜 🌾 (@pub_neat) December 10, 2021

There is also a video to all the protestors congregating, clapping their hands along to a Hindu religious song.

What is the Gurugram namaz row about?

Over the last few months, the Hindutva brigade has prevented Muslims from offering their Friday namaz prayers under different excuses but always invoking a strain of dogmatic Hinduism. On November 12, the mob claimed that the namaz site was meant for playing volleyball.

When a puja was organised by the Hindutva outfit Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samit at the same namaz site, cow dung cakes spread out for the puja remained untouched. This puja was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

In a separate instance in October, protestors claimed that “Rohingya refugees” use the prayers as an excuse to commit crimes in the area.