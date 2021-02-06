Gurugram: SKM stages protest in response to ‘chakka jam’ call

Gurugram, Feb 6 : The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a symbolic protest at Krishna Chowk on Palam Vihar Road in Gurugram in response to the three-hour “chakka jam” call given by the farmers’ unions between 12 noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Around 200 protesters and leaders across political lines sat in the middle of the road blocking the movement of traffic. They also raised slogans against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws.

“As per the schedule we will protest here for three hours from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The government is adamant in favour of these three ‘black laws’. SKM will protest against these legislations until they are repealed,” said Chaudhary Santokh Singh, President SKM, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted as the protesters, specially women, formed a human chain towards Bheghera flyover to disrupt traffic. They also sat at Krishna Chowk to disrupt the traffic movement towards Palam Vihar and Delhi.

The protesters at the site distributed anti- government pamphlets in which they mentioned the adverse effects of the three laws.

A number of police personnel were deployed to handle the traffic movement and prevent any untoward incidents. The Gurugram police have made adequate arrangements in view of the farmers’ ‘chakka jam’, said senior officials.

“We have diverted the traffic and keep asking commuters to avoid visiting Palam Vihar Road towards Krishna Chowk and Bheghera Flyover. A number of police checkpoints have been set up to check vehicles. We have asked the protesters to end there protest but they are not ready to listen to us. The protest till now has been peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported,” said Rajeev Kumar, ACP (Udyog Vihar).

Gurugram roads including the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal and state highways remained unaffected by the nationwide ‘chakka jam’.

