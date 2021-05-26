Gurugram to hold vaccination camp for differently-abled people

Gurugram, May 26 : In an initiative to vaccinate people with special needs, Gurugram health department will hold a special camp on Wednesday at Ambience Mall, located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, to administer the first dose of Covaxin.

According to the health officials, the drive will begin at 11 a.m. and 100 free slots will be available without any registration. The vaccine will be administered on a first come first serve basis.

Giving more information about the drive, Arvind Kapoor, General Manager of the Ambience Mall told IANS, the camp will be set up on Wednesday especially for physically challenged people.

“This vaccination camp will be set up to provide free vaccine to the people without any hassle. Special needs people are welcome and they can avail this facility without registration,” Kapoor said.

Besides this, another ‘Drive Through Vaccination’ drive for first dose of Covaxin for above 45 age group of people will be organised at the MGF Metropolitan Mall parking lot on Wednesday located on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. During the drive, 200 free slots will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. M.P. Singh, who is also an immunisation officer in Gurugram, told IANS, that the Health Department is being doing this new experiment in Gurugram for the last few days, which was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during recently held virtual meeting with the deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Apart from this, A ‘Drive Through Vaccination’ drive for first dose of Covaxin for above 45 age group of people was organised at the Ireo parking lot located in Sector-68 on Tuesday in Gurugram. During the drive 160 people received free slots without registration.