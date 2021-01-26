Gurugram to livestream R-Day event on YouTube

Gurugram, Jan 25 : The Gurugram district administration has decided to livestream the Republic Day district level program on YouTube in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration officials said on Monday.

“The entire program will be telecasted through YouTube in Gurugram. The decision has been taken to connect more and more people to this program as the residents are very active on social media. The livestreaming will begin at 10 a.m. on January 26,” Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said.

He informed that the Minister of Education, Forest and Parliamentary Affairs Kanwar Pal will unfurl the national flag on Republic Day. The program will be of shorter duration in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The Education Minister will first pay tribute to all the martyrs of the country by placing a wreath at the war memorial in the premises of the Freedom Fighter Zilla Parishad hall at 9.40 a.m0.

From Zilla Parishad hall, he will go to Sector 38 where he will host the National Flag at 10 a.m. and observe the parade before addressing the people.

After the district level function, the minister will unveil the projects worth Rs 6.5 crore

Sharing the project details, the district public relation officer said that the minister will lay the foundation stone of the building of two district schools – Government Senior Secondary School in village Daulatabad and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gurgaon village. The building of Government Senior Secondary School in village Daulatabad will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 5.38 crore while more than Rs 1 crore will be spent on the construction of the building of the other school.

