Gurugram traffic police’s ‘meme warning’ wows Twitterati

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police, on February 21, took to Twitter to share pictures of a man riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

The Traffic police’s humorous caption on biker’s picture made Twitterati laugh out loud. “I looked at you, you looked at me aur ho gayi mushkil,” the tweet read.

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil.#WearAHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qGjN7QBPnj — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 21, 2020

Reacting to the tweet, a page replied with a picture of a policeman moving around without a helmet.

Here Now Here Now, Everybody Put Your Hands Up In The Air Now pic.twitter.com/anFqUY6r7v — The Great Wall Of Ahmadabad (@JonathanShukla) February 21, 2020

Other Twitterati appreciated the police’s tweet with ‘ Tu Bahut Mast Kaam Karta Hai Re’ meme.

Gurugram Police had earlier tweeted in the same humorous style for raising awareness of using a helmet. The tweet said “Jab Khud Bacgoge tab Hi to Preeti Ko Bacha Paoge”