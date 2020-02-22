Gurugram traffic police’s ‘meme warning’ wows Twitterati

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police, on February 21, took to Twitter to share pictures of a man riding a bike without wearing a helmet.
The Traffic police’s humorous caption on biker’s picture made Twitterati laugh out loud. “I looked at you, you looked at me aur ho gayi mushkil,” the tweet read.
Reacting to the tweet, a page replied with a picture of a policeman moving around without a helmet.
Other Twitterati appreciated the police’s tweet with ‘ Tu Bahut Mast Kaam Karta Hai Re’ meme.
Gurugram Police had earlier tweeted in the same humorous style for raising awareness of using a helmet. The tweet said “Jab Khud Bacgoge tab Hi to Preeti Ko Bacha Paoge”