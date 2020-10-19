Gurugram: Two held for betting on IPL match

Gurugram, Oct 18 : The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram police has arrested two men on charges of online betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The accused were arrested from Ashok Vihar Phase-3 here, the officials said, adding that 3 LED tvs, 1 mobile phone, a notebook and a pen were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Narender Singh and Pool Chand, both are residents of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

“Based on the specific input, the police raided the spot and nabbed the duo when they were placing bets on an IPL match,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

“The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Gambling Act at the Sector-5 police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.