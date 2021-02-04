Guv appreciates NCC’s AP and TS directorate on winning the best directorate Awards

Hyderabad: On winning the prestigious Banner at the Republic Day parade, the NCC directorate of the AP and Telangana was appreciated by the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The officers and the cadets, part of the contingent, were honoured by the Governor at a special felicitation function held at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

The contingent of the NCC AP and Telangana Directorate won the prestigious Champions Trophy at the Republic Day celebrations-2021 in general proficiency and mandatory competitions.

The contingent has also won the coveted Best Directorate, Best Marching Contingent and the Best Commander of the Contingent and the Best Commander (PM’s Rally) awards at the prestigious Republic Day celebrations.

The Governor interacted with the senior officers of the NCC and the 26-member contingent at the Raj Bhavan and felicitated them by presenting mementoes on the occasion.

“Winning the trophy after 12 years with great grit and determination shows the stupendous work that you have all done even during the pandemic. It goes to show that even the pandemic did not deter you from achieving the prestigious trophies at the Republic Day celebrations. You have all brought the laurels to our two States. Continue to do great work to inspire the aspiring youngsters,” the Governor said.

Air Commodore TS Suresh Krishnan, Col Subir Nag, Col Krishna Nair, Col Nalin Mohan, Lt Col Shashank Saroda, and the participant cadets were among those who were felicitated by the Governor.

Source: NSS