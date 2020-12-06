Guv unnecessarily holding back nod for reservation Bill: PMK

Chennai, Dec 6 : Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit was “unnecessarily” holding back nod to the 20 per cent reservation in government jobs for those who had studied in Tamil-medium schools and colleges.

In a statement issued here, Ramadoss said that the state had passed the Bill nine months ago but Purohit was since delaying his nod which was against social justice.

The PMK founder said that the Governor has not right to reject a Bill once passed by the Assembly. “If he does not agree with the objective of the proposed law, he can send it back to the government. If the government sends it back for Governor’s assent, then he has to give his nod.”

Since no time frame was fixed for the Governor to take a decision, Purohit is in the habit of keep pending Bills and resolutions he is not agreeable to, Ramadoss claimed.

Source: IANS

