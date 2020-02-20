Habitual burglar arrested in Hyderabad

The police official displaying the stolen property in house burglary case on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Medipally police apprehended one person who is involved in two house burglaries under Mediapally and Alwal police station limits. The police have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 4 lakhs.

The accused has been identified as Thakur Jagan Singh (29) a DJ player and a resident of Yellareddyguda.

According to police, the suspect use to move on foot, identify locked houses and get into the houses and steal all the valuable things like gold ornaments, and cash. He had been booked under Section 457, 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Medipally and Alwal police station.

The stolen property 100 grams of gold was recovered from his possession later he was taken into the judicial custody.

