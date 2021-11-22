Hackers from Bihar dupe Hyderabad man of Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: A group of hackers from Bihar have allegedly duped a city-based pensioner of Rs 20 lakh. The victim was tricked into sharing his bank details, and the conmen managed to swoop the amount in 3 days.

The incident occurred in May this year and the victim who is identified as MS Moorthy is yet to get his money back even after lodging a complaint with the National Cyber Crime portal. Moorthy is a retired deputy chief Engineer of the Indian Railways, who was staying at her daughter’s house in California at the time of the incident.

Moorthy was quoted by the Telangana Today as saying, “As it was my pension account, I anxiously clicked on the link in the SMS thinking it to be a genuine message from the bank. Soon, I received a call on his mobile phone from a person claiming to be a bank executive. The fraudster sent an ‘Any Desk’ link asking me to share his personal and bank account details including OTP, to which he did accordingly.”

He further stated that from May 3 to 6, a total of Rs 20.6 lakh was siphoned off from three bank accounts using credit and debit cards.

The bank officials were alerted and the Hyderabad Police booked a case and began the investigation. According to the police the phishing gang is based in Bihar. However, its exact location has not been traced yet.