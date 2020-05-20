Hair salons in Hyderabad witness huge rush

Hyderabad: Hair salons in Hyderabad witnessed a huge rush on Tuesday. However, conventional barbershops in Hyderabad remained closed due to their weekly holiday.

It may be mentioned that both hair salons and conventional barbershops have remained closed due to nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Physical distancing at hair salons in Hyderabad

Physical distancing norms and preventive measures were followed in all the salons.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norms, customers were left with no option but to wait for one to two hours to enter into the salon.

In the salons, only two to three customers were allowed depending on the availability of the space.

Situation will return to normal soon

It is expected that the situation will return to normal once the workers return to Hyderabad.

