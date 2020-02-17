Haj pilgrimage Amount Payment date Extended till Feb 25

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohd. Masiullah Khan, Executive Officer, B. Shafiullah has informed in joint statement today that on the representation of Telangana State Haj Committee to Central Haj Committee of India,the latter had extended the last date for remittance of Advance Haj Amount up to February 25

Masiullah Khan has informed that the last date for remittance of advance Haj amount Rs. 81,000 each by the provisionally selected pilgrims of Haj -2020 is extended up to February 25. He also said that the payment challan can also be generated from the website. He also said that the payment can be made either online at website: www.hajcommittee.gov.in or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI and UBI through any branch of mentioned banks. Pilgrims can deposit amount by cheque of any branch of SBI/UBI in favour of the respective bank.

Irfan Shareef, Assistant Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee mentioned that the for further Haj related information the intending Haj pilgrims can contact on 040-23298793 or Haj Committee India’s official website: www. hajcommitteeofindia.gov.in