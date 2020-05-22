Hamara Manch Kavi Sammelan 2020: Poet makes fun of PM Modi

New Delhi: In Hamara Manch Kavi Sammelan 2020, Poet Sanjay Jhala made fun of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Mocking PM, he narrated Modi’s address to MPs. He also mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath over his ‘name change’ policy.

In a funny manner, he highlighting the progress made by Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He also made his fun over his bachelor status.

Narrating an incident, he said that ‘people are doing business of religion instead we should follow religion while doing business’.

Aim of the Sammelan?

It may be mentioned that the aim of Hamara Manch Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira is to spread Indian Cultural values and literature. It organizes creative and entertainment events.

