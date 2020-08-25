Hamas imposes lockdown after 4 new Covid-19 cases in Gaza

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 12:22 pm IST

Gaza, Aug 25 : The Islamic Hamas movement has imposed a 48-hour lockdown in the Gaza Strip after recording four new cases in the besieged coastal enclave.

“The four cases comprise three males and one female,” Salama Marouf from the Hamas-run information office told reporters on Monday, adding the infected persons are from the same family in the al-Mughazi refugee camp.

Marouf clarified that the lockdown will cover all Gaza’s districts starting from Monday night, including the closure of all official and educational institutions.

“The 48-hour lockdown includes the closure of mosques, wedding halls, markets, and sports clubs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman of the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, told reporters that specialized medical teams are working on detecting the source of the new infections and tracing those who contacted them.

READ:  'Disclosure of prices reason for scrapping Vande Bharat trains tender'

Since the outbreak hit the Palestinian territories on March 5, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health recorded 109 Covid-19 cases, all of them arrived in Gaza through crossing points with Israel and Egypt.

It said that 72 patients have recovered and 37 received medical care at quarantine centres outside the populated areas in Gaza, home of more than 2 million Palestinians.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close