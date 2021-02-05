Hamid Ansari’s book furthers Cong’s anti-Modi agenda: Goa BJP

Panaji, Feb 5 : India’s former Vice President M Hamid Ansari’s biography merely furthers the Congress’ agenda of anti-Modi hatred and he should “get himself examined” instead of writing books since he has grown old, Goa BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said on Friday.

“In the book ‘Many a Happy Accident: Recollections of a Life’, he said that the minorities in India are insecure. I condemn Ansari’s statement about this secular country which has given him such an honour,” Mulla told the media at state BJP headquarters here.

“Ansari is now old and does not appear to be stable. Instead of writing books, he should get himself examined,” he said.

“His comment shows that people like Ansari further the Congress agenda and have taken a ‘supari’ (contract) from the Congress to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the BJP leader remarked.

Mulla allegedly that the issues related to the minority community have been left hanging since Independence and it would be unfair to now blame Modi.

