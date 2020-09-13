Hamilton bags 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 12:37 am IST
Hamilton bags 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

Tuscany, Sep 13 : Lewis Hamilton clinched the 90th win of his Formula One career as he bagged the crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday. The race was stopped twice and re-started.

Hamilton’s Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull’s Thai driver Alexander Albon took third place for his first career F1 podium.Ricciardo came fourth, tantalisingly close to his first podium with Renault, as Sergio Perez finished fifth for Racing Point, as per a report on formula1.com.

There were only 12 runners who classified at the finish as Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren, ahead of the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc classified eighth at the team’s 1,000th Grand Prix.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Deprived of education, slum kids receive classes from JNU students
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close