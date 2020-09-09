Hand sanitiser made of cow urine set to hit market

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat based co-operative has manufactured a hand sanitizer made from cow urine which is all set to hit the market next week, The Times of India reported.

Women’s cooperative society in Jamnagar – Kamdhenu Divya Aushadhi Mahila Mandali is set to launch the sanitizer under the brand name Go-Safe. The society has already launched two gomutra-based products during the lockdown – a surface sanitizer named Go-Protect and a room cleaning liquid named Go-Clean.

“We are in the process of getting a licence for Go-Safe from FDCA and are hopeful of getting the licence within a week,” Manisha Shah, director, Kamdhenu Arthasetu told Times of India . “The product has been developed at the Clinical Research Unit of Panchgavya Ayurveda (CRUPA),” she added.

“We cannot disclose all ingredients used in the making of the gomutra hand sanitizer, but we also uses natural herbs like neem and tulsi. A section of the society believes in the medicinal value of gomutra. We are hopeful of a positive response,” said Shah.

Earlier, a Rajasthan-based firm, Gaukriti, manufactured and distributed over 50,000 masks made from cow dung which costs Rs 11 and Rs 13. “Majority of them were distributed police force, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and the like,” Bheem Raj Sharma told Times of India.

“Hand sanitizers and masks being made from gomutra and cow dung are excellent attempts to fight Covid. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will promote these products across the country,” said Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabh Kathiria.

“Gaay, gamdu ane gori, Bharat Ni chhe Jivadori (Cow, village and women are the lifeline of this country). A lot of hard work has gone into research for this product,” said former principal of Gujarat Agricultural University, Dr Hitesh Jani who has been the head of the research activities for making gomutra based sanitizers.



