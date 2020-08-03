Hanumangarhi temple being sanitised ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Aug 5

Posted By Qayam Published: 3rd August 2020 2:15 pm IST
hanuman garhi temple

Ayodhya: The Hanumangarhi temple is being sanitised ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on August 5 for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple.

PM Modi will initiate a religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple. It is believed that “without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin”.

While speaking to ANI, Raju Das, a priest at the Hanumangarhi Temple, said PM Modi would first visit this temple and offer his prayers, after which he would leave for ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ram Janambhoomi.

“PM Modi will first visit the Hanuman Garhi temple for prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple, so preparations (including sanitisation) are underway for his visit here. As per traditions, he will perform pooja and aarti here, and his program here is for around 10 minutes,” said Das.

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be performing the special puja at Hanumangarhi.

Entire Ayodhya has been decked up ahead of August 5 ceremony. Massive preparations have been made for this occasion and Ayodhya is witnessing a festive atmosphere.

The construction work of Ram temple will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony, in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Source: ANI
India
