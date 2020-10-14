Happy to carry drinks for CSK: Leg-spinner Tahir

Dubai, Oct 14 : South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap last season taking the maximum number of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is yet to play a match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. CSK have played eight matches so far.

Even on Tuesday night, when CSK fielded three spinners, Tahir was not picked in the XI. CSK have been facing questions over team selection and finding the balance has been an issue for them.

However, Tahir has not allowed that to dampen his spirits. He says he is happy to carry the drinks for the team and doesn’t mind it at all.

“When I used to play, many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favours [sic]. It is not about me playing or not, it is about my team winning. If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important,” tweeted Tahir on Wednesday evening.

CSK have been featuring Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and in Tuesday’s game, they picked Karn Sharma too.

Tahir had taken 26 wickets in 17 matches to sit atop the charts in the last IPL season. He has taken 79 wickets in 55 matches in an IPL career spanning six seasons.

Source: IANS

