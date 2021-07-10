Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh embraced parenthood for the second time as the couple welcomed baby boy on Saturday. The cricketer took to his Instagram account to announce the news.

He wrote, “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby by. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support.”

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh announced their second pregnancy in March this year. The 37-year-old actress had taken to her Instagram account and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: “soon to be big sister.” “Coming soon. July 2021,” Basra captioned the picture.

The actress married the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship. The couple welcomed their first child Hinaya Heer Plaha on 27 July 2016.

On the professional front, Geeta Basra is away from the screen for quite sometime now. She is best known for featuring in “The Train” co-starring Emraan Hashmi. On the other hand, Harbhajan was last seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the now-suspended IPL 2021 season. He last represented India in a T20I match versus UAE in 2016.