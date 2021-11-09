Harish Rao given additional health ministry portfolio

Published: 9th November 2021

Hyderabad: In a quick change of events post-Huzurabad bypoll, the state finance minister T Harish Rao has been given the additional portfolio of health ministry.

A government order (G.O) has been issued in this regard after governor’s formal nod allocating Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department. Since the removal of Eatala Rajender from state cabinet, the health ministry portfolio has been wrest with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the recent times, Harish Rao has been conducting review meeting with the health department officials in connection with the prevention of COVID-19.

It is pertinent to mention that Eatala Rajender, after winning the Huzurabad bypoll, had claimed that Harish Rao was the next target of KCR to be removed from the party.

