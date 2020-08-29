Harish Rao hands over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques

Hyderabad: Thaneeru Harish Rao, Telangana ‘s Finance Minister on Friday handed over the Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques. Harish Rao handed over the cheques to the natives of Sangareddy districts who had earlier applied for it.

On the occasion, he also had provided 12,000 recognized street vendors with Rs 10,000 loan under PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. The Finance Minister also urged people to stay safe amid pandemic and asked them to stay healthy.

People living in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts turned out to be the major beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes being extended for wedding of brides belonging to Backward Classes, Economically Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minorities in 2019-2020 financial year. Hyderabad district alone has 15,786 beneficiaries under both the schemes, while Rangareddy district has 8,111 beneficiaries.