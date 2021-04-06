Harish Rao to inaugurate Komati Cheruvu Necklace Road today

Hyderabad: The necklace road made at the bank of Komati Cheruvu will add to the beautification of Siddipet town.

Komati Cheruvu pond near Siddipet is developed into a model mini tank bund. This necklace road as a tourist place will be an added attraction for Siddipet town.

The four-kilometer-long road will have many tourist attractions such as a synthetic cycling track, walking track, open spaces, and other facilities. The stone-carved attractive chairs will adorn the sides of the road.

The facilities would be opened for public from April 6 by the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Meanwhile, a central lighting system was installed at the 7.2 km four-lane stretch near Siddipet Bypass Road at the cost of Rs.5.5 cr. from Babu Jagjivanram statue till the Rural Police Station which has been inaugurated by Harish Rao on April 5.

The local residents of the area said that these two projects would add to the beautification of Siddipet Town.