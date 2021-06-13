Harish Rao urges GST Council to increase FRBM limit

Hyderabad: Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Saturday urged the Centre to increase the FRBM limit and speed up vaccination drive in the country.

At BRKR Bhavan Harish Rao and chief secretary Sommesh Kumar and other officials attended virtual meeting of 44th GST Council addressed by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Harish Rao informed that due to Corona pandemic second wave lockdown via imposed in the state and it incurred Rs 4100 cr financial loss to the government.We do not know how long lockdown will go on while scientists talk if third wave if corona, he said.If the centre increases FRBM limit to 5 per cent from 4 percent it will help all the states get relief of funds during Corona fight he said.

The state is not getting adequate vaccines despite production in Hyderabad he expressed concern.The centre has to speed up vaccination drive and supply of doses to contain virus spread.He also supported the group of ministers decision and urged the get chief to reduce taxes on Corona injections, vaccines, oxygen, oxymeter, sanitisers and related equipment.The finance ministers and officials of all states and union Territories attended.Harish Rao is the member of the group of ministers to make recommendations on related issues.

The group sought the GST Council chief to take steps for a reduction in taxes on Corona vaccines, injections, medicines and related equipment.