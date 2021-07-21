Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s old letter to JRD Tata; goes viral

New Delhi: Harsh Goenka on Tuesday shared a picture of an old letter written by former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi to the owner of the Tata Group of Companies J R D Tata.

The letter which has gone viral now, was written on 5 July 1973 and was shared by Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises. ‘Come and see me when you want to convey any views – favourable or critical…’ These are the lines from the letter which was written by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class !” Goenka tweeted along with the letter.

I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don’t normally use perfume and am so cut off from the ‘chic’ world that I do not even know these. But from now on, I will definitely experiment in this regard, said Indira at the beginning of the letter.

“It was good to see you. Please do inform in writing or read a visit when you want to come and see me when you want to convey any views – favourable or critical. With good wishes to you and Thelly. Yours sincerely, Indira Gandhi, ” read the second paragraph of the letter.

Harsh Goenka is hugely popular on social networking sites. He keeps on tweeting about issues ranging from everyday events to old references and many other things.