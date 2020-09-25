Harsh Vardhan lauds AIIMS contribution in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, Sep 25 : On the occasion of 65th foundation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated an e-exhibition themed ‘AIIMS in the times of COVID-19’ highlighting the contribution of the premier institute to deal with the COVID-19 led public health emergency, on Friday.

Various departments of the institute displayed posters regarding COVID testing and evaluation, the procedure for collection of samples and laboratory performance, COVID task force, extensive training of human resources, COVID appropriate behaviour, infrastructure, Information, Education and Communication etc.

However, physical attendance was restricted, and the event was live-webcast on the AIIMS website in view of the COVID-19.

Vardhan appreciated the contribution of AIIMS to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that during these unprecedented and challenging times, the contribution of AIIMS was monumental in ensuring smooth delivery of medical services through telemedicine and teleconsultations.

“I appreciate that in last six months, AIIMS has taken a huge responsibility of providing care to patients suffering from COVID-19, for innovating in areas of research, guiding colleagues across the country and developing new methods of teaching and communication,” he added.

For AIIMS, the foundation day marks the beginning of undergraduate teaching at the institute which was held in 1956 for the first batch of MBBS class.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He also praised the institute for its academic excellence.

“AIIMS has established a high reputation and has contributed significantly in academic, research and patient care. It has attracted students from various other countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, etc. It is a huge achievement,” he said.

AIIMS ranked first among medical institutions in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development in June this year.

Both the ministers gave awards, medals and book prizes to 30 students, while 24 faculty members were awarded AIIMS Excellence and Oncology awards under different categories.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, said that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted all citizens across the globe and health-care workers are particularly affected due to additional responsibility of providing care to those affected by the disease. He also listed the efforts made by the AIIMS to deal with the pandemic.

“We transformed the trauma centre (AIIMS) into a COVID-19 hospital and ramped up diagnostic facilities to meet the challenge. About 14,000 Employees & Residents were trained for Prevention & Control of infection. To ensure the health of our workforce, we provided transport, accommodation and food to all those who needed them. Numerous guidelines, educational pamphlets, videos and scientific reviews were created and widely disseminated through national Grand Rounds. Research funding for COVID related projects was initiated,” he said.

“While COVID-19 was the undoubted focus, the care to non- COVID-19 patients was provided through continuous emergency services, teleconsultations, emergency surgeries and perinatal care,” Guleria added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.