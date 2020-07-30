Harshvardhan Rane realises how life comes full circle

31st July 2020
Harshvardhan Rane realises how life comes full circle

Mumbai, July 30 : Actor Harshvardhan Rane recently realised how life comes full circle.

The actor, a biking aficionado, was shooting for a commercial when he remembered how, a decade ago when he had shot for a commercial, his face was not shown.

“This is how life comes full circle, I guess. I shot for an ad 10 years ago, where my face wasn’t even visible. Now, I shot an ad as a leading man for one of the biggest motorcycle brands in the country,” Harshvardhan said.

“It’s nothing less than surreal.”

The “Paltan” actor shot for the advertisement in Mumbai during a three-day schedule.

He said: “These are tough times and everyone is extra careful while venturing out of their homes. I’m glad that all the necessary precautions regarding sanitisation and social distancing were taken on the set. It was a smooth and refreshing experience.

In Bollywood, Harshvardhan will soon be seen in “Taish” and “Haseen Dillruba”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

