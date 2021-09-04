Haryana announces rewards for two Tokyo Paralympics medallists

By IANS|   Published: 4th September 2021 7:54 pm IST
Manohar Lal Khattar
File Photo: ANI

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a reward of Rs six crore and Rs four crore respectively along with government jobs for Manish Narwal for winning gold and Singhraj for taking silver in the mixed 50m pistol event at the Tokyo Paralympic games.

Both the medal winners are from Faridabad district in the state.

Khattar said as per the state’s sports policy, awards, government jobs and other facilities for paralympic players are on par with other sportspersons.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button