Haryana: Badshahpur MLA to propose amendments in Societies Act in Assembly

Gurugram, Jan 23 : In order to ensure corruption-free functioning of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gurugram, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad will soon move amendments in the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act through a private member’s Bill in the state Assembly.

This was shared by the MLA who is also chairman of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, during a press meet in Gurugram on Saturday. Daulatabad said that at present there are more than 5,000 RWAs in Gurugram district itself.

In the amendment Bill he has proposed to make the public office accountable for its actions by proposing to appoint District Registrars not below the rank of Class-I officer and Deputy District Registrars or Assistant District Registrars not below the rank of Class-II officer, not more than one RWA or group housing society or apartment owners association shall be registered within the same gated housing complex or a sector or multi-storey apartment complex.

The MLA also proposed in the Bill that right of membership to all owners with any charges, right to vote and contest elections to joint owners, enhance democratic accountability and bring transparency in functioning of RWAs in which mandatory provision of website for the society where the members would have access to bye laws and memorandum of the society, register of members, minutes of governing and general body meetings, copy of annual budget, audit reports, returns, annual returns and other statutory returns, summons etc.

Daulatabad also proposed that the tenure of any member contesting for the post of an officer-bearer shall be limited to two consecutive terms and the said member shall be eligible to re-contest the elections only after a gap of one term, every society shall be deemed to be a public office and shall mandatorily implement the provisions of Right to Information Act 2005.

“It came to fore that all RWAs used to charge thousands of crores of rupees from the people in the name of maintenance. Even people have to pay an amount to become a member of the RWA. I am going to propose in the law so that people would become members without any charges,” the MLA said.

Daulatabad once again reiterated that the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway will be removed soon. “The state government is serious about this. I am continuously following updates in the matter. The residents of the area will soon get relief from the traffic on the national highway.

The MLA also shared his views regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests and said the government has proposed that the law will not be implemented for 18 months, and so the farmers should agree to this.

“The government is ready to make amendments in the law and has even asked the farmer’s outfits several times to talk about the laws clause-wise and has also asked for their suggestions. The farmers’ unions must think about the government’s move and resolve the matter soon,” he said.

