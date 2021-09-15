Haryana BJP protests against Amarinder Singh

Rohtak: The ruling BJP on Wednesday protested across Haryana against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for his remarks suggesting farmers to hold stir against farm laws at Delhi borders or in the state.

Facing criticism, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had accused farmers’ bodies of giving a “political twist” to his plea.

BJP workers and members of its youth wing BJYM burned effigies of the Punjab chief minister at several places.

Leading the protest in Rohtak, senior BJP leader and former Haryana minister Manish Grover said the Punjab CM’s statement “proves there is a conspiracy to disturb the state’s economy”.

“Amarinder Singh is worried only about the economy of his state but he sees no problem if other states are impacted,” Grover said.

In Ambala, BJP workers protested at Sadar Bazar Chowk.

Protests were also held in Jind, Gurgaon, Karnal, Fatehabad, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and other places.

On Tuesday, a day after he made the remarks, Amarinder Singh had claimed that farmers agitating against the farm laws are giving a “political twist” to his appeal.

He had said their ongoing stir in Punjab has caused pain and misery to people.

On Monday, Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar had told reporters, “It is clear now that there is a deep conspiracy on part of the Congress to disturb Haryana’s economy.