Haryana: Christ idol in Holy Redeemer Church vandalised by goons

Hyderabad: On the night of Christmas, the idol of Jesus Christ installed in the Holy Redeemer Church premises of Ambala Cantt was vandalized by miscreants. The district superintendent of police (DSP) of Ambala Cantt Ramkumar along with the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Pooja Dabla reached the spot for investigation.

The officials ordered an inquiry into the incident which took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The central intelligence agency (CIA), including Ambala Cantt Police Station, have started an investigation in this regard.

The station house officer (SHO) Naresh of Sadar police station in Ambala said “according to CCTV footage two boys jumped the gate of the church compound between 12.32 a.m and 1.40 a.m. They are said to have demolished the Jesus Christ idol to the ground and as of now, the miscreants haven’t been identified yet. “The church administration is filing a complaint, on the basis of complaint we will lodge an FIR and arrest the culprits,” the SHO added.

According to the Dainik Jagran Hindi website, there was a program in the church on the night of December 25. During this, there was a lot of crowd in the church, while people were shopping at the stalls around. The church was closed after the program ended. After this, people and church Fathers went to their homes.

When a Father woke up in the morning, he saw that someone had broken the statue of Jesus Christ on the church premises. This idol was placed along the boundary wall of the church premises, where people took the blessings of Lord Jesus Christ by lighting candles.

When the footage of the CCTV camera was checked, it was found that two-man were seen on the Activa. One man came inside the church, while another broke the idol. After this, both of them went back on the two-wheeler.

Father Anthony of the church said that miscreants have broken the statue of Jesus Christ in the church premises. Religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt by this. ASP Pooja Dabla said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The accused will be arrested soon.