Haryana CM launches air taxi service

Chandigarh, Jan 14 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched an air taxi service between Chandigarh and Hisar from the Chandigarh International Airport under UDAN scheme of the central government.

On this occasion, Khattar handed over a boarding pass to the first passenger. He also visited the airstrip where he was apprised about the aircraft.

The company, Air Taxi Aviation, has deployed four-seater aircraft that can take three passengers on board.

The distance from Chandigarh to Hisar will be covered in 45 minutes.

The company has fixed a very economical fare of Rs 1,755 from Hisar to Chandigarh. For private booking, the fare will be different. There will be a daily flight between Hisar and Chandigarh at its scheduled time even if only one passenger has booked a ticket.

