Haryana CM thanks state’s farmers for not participating in stir

Gurugram, Nov 28 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday thanked the farmers of the state for not participating in the demonstration against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September.

Khattar was in the city to head a meeting of the District Public Relations and Public Prevention Committee.

The CM alleged that the farmers’ protest is mainly sponsored by the political parties of Punjab and some other organizations there.

Khattar added that during the past three days he wanted to discuss with his Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh about the farmers’ movement but the latter did not respond to his phone calls.

He said that he himself could not understand the exact reason behind this ignorance on the part of the Punjab Chief Minister.

“Some political parties are misleading the farmers which is unfortunate and condemnable,” the Haryana CM said, adding that “the farmers demonstration is motivated by the Punjab government because his cardholders were leading the entire farmer’s movement”.

The CM appreciated the functioning of the Haryana Police.

He said that the police acted with complete restraint during this movement and did not use any force, only to stop them because there is no justification to go to Delhi in such large numbers.

Khattar said: “We again appeal to the farmers representatives to talk to the Centre in this matter as negotiation is the solution.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.