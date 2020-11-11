Haryana CM unveils 65 air purifiers, to be installed at 10 key locations

Gurugram, Nov 11 : To check the emerging pollution levels in Gurugram and provide some relief to people, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated 65 Wind Augmentation Air Purification Units (WAYU) which will be installed in 10 locations with high AQI (Air Quality Index) index.

This initiative is part of the ‘Project Air Care’ in Gurugram.

Project Air Care is a public-private partnership between Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

“With several sectors reopening, increase in vehicular movement and the initiation of the crop burning, the national capital region is chocking as air quality breaches the ‘severe’ category mark we have decided to install 65 air purifiers at key locations of the city,” said a GMDA official.

During the event, Khattar said, “The rising levels of air pollution in Haryana, especially Gurugram is a serious concern amongst all of us. As we move towards the festive season, we would like to bring some relief to citizens with the installation of multiple WAYU air purifiers at strategic junctions. This initiative will help to build a clean and green city.”

The first air purifiers have already been installed near the GMDA office in Sector-44.

Air purifiers are being installed in locations such as IFFCO Chowk, Sikanderpur Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk, Cyber City, Huda City Center, Genpact Chowk among others.

The CM also appealed to the people that we should all come forward to curb air pollution.

“Curbing pollution levels is everyone’s responsibility and we need to come together to bring about a change. While the government and industry bodies are implementing various laws, I urge citizens to contribute by making small changes in their everyday life like encouraging carpooling, using bicycles and ensuring proper waste disposal,” Khattar said.

“We plan to install these air purifiers at various locations and traffic junctions in Gurugram under our CSR project,” said Navneet Saluja, Area Managing Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Indian Subcontinent.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.