Haryana colleges asked to install CCTV cameras

Chandigarh, Jan 1 : The Haryana government on Friday said it has directed all the colleges to install CCTV cameras for surveillance of their premises.

The colleges that have not installed CCTVs have been asked to install them at the earliest, an official spokesperson said.

The Principals of all aided colleges and self-financed colleges have been directed to install them and send details of their status to the Higher Education Department by January 14.

