Haryana colleges asked to install CCTV cameras

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 6:10 pm IST
Haryana colleges asked to install CCTV cameras

Chandigarh, Jan 1 : The Haryana government on Friday said it has directed all the colleges to install CCTV cameras for surveillance of their premises.

The colleges that have not installed CCTVs have been asked to install them at the earliest, an official spokesperson said.

The Principals of all aided colleges and self-financed colleges have been directed to install them and send details of their status to the Higher Education Department by January 14.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Former England batsman John Edrich passes away at 83
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 6:10 pm IST
Back to top button