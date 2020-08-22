Haryana IG arrested for assaulting two women

By Sameer Updated: 22nd August 2020 9:07 pm IST
Haryana IG

Panchkula: Inspector General (IG) of Police Hemant Kalson has been arrested by Haryana Police for allegedly misbehaving with two women after trespassing into their houses in Panchkula district on August 21.

A police spokesperson said that a woman lodged a complaint at Pinjore Police Station on August 21 that Kalson entered her house and misbehaved with her and her daughter.

“Police took action and accused was booked under the relevant sections and has been arrested. He will be produced in the court,” the spokesperson said.

He said Gajraj Singh of Ratpur in Pinjore had also filed a complaint against the IG on the same day for entering his house and assaulting him.

Source: ANI
