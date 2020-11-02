Haryana may have law against ‘love jihad’ : Vij

Chandigarh, Nov 1 : Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state may have a law against “love jihad”.

“Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad,” Vij informed in a tweet.

His assertion comes in the wake of a broad daylight killing of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh last week.

The victim’s family has alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

