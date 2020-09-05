Haryana Minister slams those criticising Kangana

Chandigarh, Sep 5 : Haryana Home Minister and BJP leader Anil Vij on Saturday came out in support of beleaguered Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by taking a dig at Shiv Sena leaders for allegedly asking her not to return to Mumbai.

“Is it (Mumbai) anyone father’s property? Mumbai is a part of India and anyone can go there. Action should be taken against people who issue such statements. You can’t stop someone from speaking the truth,” he said without naming anyone.

Vij said the actor “should be allowed to make revelations freely”. He added that she should be given police protection.

Kangana has been facing public ire for her controversial “Mumbai is like PoK” remark.

“Where is the candle brigade that comes on the road on every issue, and why are they not returning their medals when she is being stopped from speaking?” the Minister asked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.