Chandigarh, Dec 5 : Days after voluntarily taking a test dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday tested positive for the virus.

Vij tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from here.

On November 20, Vij was given a shot of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine ‘Covaxin’ for which he had volunteered.

