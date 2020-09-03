Haryana records highest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths, new cases

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 3rd September 2020 9:36 pm IST
PTI Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths with 19 new fatalities, while the total number of infections also rose by a record 1,881, officials said.

The rise on Thursday pushed the cumulative figures to 740 deaths and 70,099 cases, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Three fatalities each were reported from Karnal and Kurukshetra, two each from Jind, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Ambala and Gurgaon, and a death each was reported from Faridabad, Panchkula and Sirsa districts.

For the past few weeks, the state has recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On July 31, the total number of cases in Haryana was 34,965, which soared to 64,732 by August 31.

The districts that reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (224), Sonipat (190), Faridabad (150), Panipat and Panchkula (128 each), Sirsa (115), Karnal (112), Hisar (111), Kurukshetra (100), Rewari (94) and Yamunanagar and Ambala (92 each), as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases stands at 13,470, while 55,889 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of Thursday, the state’s recovery rate stands at 79.73 per cent, a slight drop from 81.05 per cent on Tuesday. The fatality rate is at 1.06 per cent, while the rate at which infections are doubling is 33 days.

Source: PTI
