Haryana to start wheat procurement from April 1

Chandigarh, March 7 : The Haryana government on Sunday announced to start procurement of wheat in advance from April 1 so that farmers do not have to stock the early crop.

The procurement of wheat was started on April 10 last year.

About 400 small and big procurement centres will be set up for the procurement of wheat. Also, the mandis will be set up according to the needs of the farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Haryana is the only state in the country where six crops — wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower and barley — are purchased at the minimum support price (MSP).

For the first time, barley crop will be procured on the MSP and for this seven ‘mandis’ have been earmarked.

Chautala said that if Punjab, Rajasthan and other neighboring states want to adopt Haryana’s model of crop procurement, then the state will assist them.

He said at least 7.25 lakh farmers of the state have registered themselves on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal for the sale of wheat. Also, 1.03 lakh farmers of neighboring states have also registered themselves on this portal.

