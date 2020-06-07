Haryana’s COVID-19 count crosses 4K, Gurgaon tally nears 1,800

Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported 191 COVID-19 cases, including 78 from the worst-affected Gurgaon district, as the infection tally breached the 4,000-mark, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

With the fresh cases, the virus count in Gurgaon, which falls in the national capital region, rose to 1,770. There are 1,395 active cases in the district, the bulletin said.

The total cases in Haryana has now reached 4,143.

Among other districts, Faridabad reported 55 fresh cases while Narnaul 25.

Haryana had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases so far at 355.

On Friday, Haryana reported 316 fresh cases, while a day earlier 327 cases were reported. On Wednesday, the state recorded 302 cases and 296 on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, the total number of active COVID-19 patients in the state was 2,824 while 1,295 people have recovered from the infection. The state has seen 24 deaths due to the disease, according to the bulletin.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.