Hasin Jahan receives threats over post on Bhoomi Poojan

Kolkata: Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a police complaint against “certain mean-minded people” who are allegedly harassing and abusing her on social media after she wished Hindu brothers and sisters on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

Hasin Jahan files complaint

Jahan filed the complaint at the Cyber police station in Kolkata on Sunday and requested immediate action against in this regard.

“This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life on even raping and molesting also. The continuous attack through social media makes me jeopardised, please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. If this continuous, I will be mentally depressed and dejected,” read her complaint to the officer-in-charge of Cyber police station, Lal Bahadur Street in Kolkata.

Feeling highly insure: Estranged wife of Mohammed Shami

“I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now, every second has become a nightmare for me,” she said in the complaint.

Requesting the police to take action, she said, “I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action against this mental torture. I hope you will be kind enough on humanitarian ground.”

Source: ANI