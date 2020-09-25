Hasina seeks robust int’l collaboration against climate change

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Sep 25 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought robust international collaboration as she placed a five-point proposal to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change.

“To protect the planet and ourselves from the adverse impact of climate change, I would suggest that political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration,” she said.

The Bangladesh premier made the first proposal on Thursday through a video message at a high-level virtua roundtable on climate action on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UNGA.

In her second proposal, Hasina said the global temperature increase must be limited up to 1.5 degree Celsius and all Paris provisions must be implemented.

Thirdly, she said the promised funds have to be made available to the vulnerable countries.

In the fourth proposal, Hasina said polluting countries must increase their NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) through necessary mitigation measures.

“Recognize that rehabilitation of the climate refugees is a global responsibility,” she said in the fifth proposal.

Thanking the UN Secretary-General for his concern regarding the impacts of climate change, Hasina pointed out that Bangladesh had some ideas and experiences to share on adaptation and resilience.

“We’ve prepared the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 to deal with the challenges of climate change and water management,” she said.

The premier further said that her government has built 4, 291 cyclone and 523 flood shelters in the country, while 56,000 volunteers were available to facilitate preparation prior to any natural disasters.

“That’s why we’ve joined the ‘REAP’ (Risk-informed Early Action Partnership) initiative which aims to make one billion people around the world safer from disasters by 2025,” Hasina said.

In this context, she mentioned Bangladesh is the current Chair of thr Climate Vulnerable Forum, while thr Global Center of Adaptation’s regional office was established in Dhaka recently.

Thursday’s meeting was convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while UK journalist Femi Oke moderated the roundtable.

Guterres delivered the introductory remarks at the 90-minute event that featured a roundtable discussion with around 20 global climate leaders from governments, the private sector and civil society.

Source: IANS

