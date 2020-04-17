menu
search
17 Apr 2020, Fri
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Hassan Ali shares heartfelt birthday wish for wife Samiya

Posted by Sameer Published: April 17, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Hassan Ali shares heartfelt birthday wish for wife Samiya

Gujranwala [Pakistan]: Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Samiya Arzoo.

Sharing the photograph of his wife, Ali wrote, “To my wife my soulmate and my love happy birthday to you Samiya

Wish you many more years of happiness in sha Allah”.

https://twitter.com/RealHa55an/status/1250521826234642438

Later, Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza asked Hassan Ali to wish his wife on her behalf. On her Twitter account, she wrote, ” Wish Samiya from me”.

It may be mentioned that Hassan had met Samiya in Dubai. Later, they tied knot on 20th August last year.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved