Hassan Ali shares heartfelt birthday wish for wife Samiya

Gujranwala [Pakistan]: Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Samiya Arzoo.

Sharing the photograph of his wife, Ali wrote, “To my wife my soulmate and my love happy birthday to you Samiya

Wish you many more years of happiness in sha Allah”.

https://twitter.com/RealHa55an/status/1250521826234642438

Later, Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza asked Hassan Ali to wish his wife on her behalf. On her Twitter account, she wrote, ” Wish Samiya from me”.

Wish Samiya from me ❤️ lots of love https://t.co/hqTmMzBNVz — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 16, 2020

It may be mentioned that Hassan had met Samiya in Dubai. Later, they tied knot on 20th August last year.

The Indian bride, #SamiyaArzoo, makes her way to dinner after the Nikah ceremony in Dubai with Pakistani cricketer #HasanAli.-Supplied video pic.twitter.com/NnwVmTDi4f — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 20, 2019

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.