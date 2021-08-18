Hate bugs? Try disliking these little Orchid Mantises

Recently going viral on the internet is the video of another beauty of nature, little Orchid Mantis. If you haven’t heard of them, then you are missing out on something alluring.

A video featuring three Orchid Mantises, also known as Hymenopus Coronatus, has made the public go crazy for them.

The reason for it is that you can barely tell if these are flowers or insects. The video clip had been shared by Adrian Kozakiewicz, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Orchid Mantises are usually found in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It is known by various common names including Walking Flower Mantis and Orchid Mantis. The species has got the name owing to its behavior and resemblance and is very popular and loved as a pet because of its beautiful bright colors and amazing camouflage.

In the video, you can see the insects walking and moving around on a person’s palm and by the looks of it is pretty difficult to distinguish whether they are actually flowers or insects.

The clip has over 5 million views. The video was shared by Adrian in February but is getting the beautiful recognition lately, with most of the comments calling it wonderful, and nature love.